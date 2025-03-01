Miki Yamane Injury: Suffering from thigh injury
Yamane is questionable for Sunday's match against Vancouver due to a thigh injury.
Yamane is going to be a late call for Sunday due to his thigh injury, with a fitness test ahead of the contest likely to decide if the defender will be an option. He did start in their opener, so this could be a major loss. Julian Aude would be a viable option if Yamane cannot play or start.
