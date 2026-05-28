Miki Yamane News: Assists against Houston
Yamane assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Houston Dynamo.
Yamane created Joseph Paintsil's opener in the 28th minute with his first assist in the season. The right-back also had a good defensive outing, leading LA in both tackles (four) and duels won (seven). That was his ninth start in 13 overall appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miki Yamane See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 2: Emil Forsberg Primed for Better SeasonFebruary 27, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW29November 21, 2024
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW21October 24, 2024
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 492July 11, 2024
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 486June 18, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miki Yamane See More