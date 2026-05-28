Miki Yamane headshot

Miki Yamane News: Assists against Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

Yamane assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Houston Dynamo.

Yamane created Joseph Paintsil's opener in the 28th minute with his first assist in the season. The right-back also had a good defensive outing, leading LA in both tackles (four) and duels won (seven). That was his ninth start in 13 overall appearances.

Miki Yamane
Los Angeles Galaxy
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miki Yamane See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miki Yamane See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 2: Emil Forsberg Primed for Better Season
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 2: Emil Forsberg Primed for Better Season
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 27, 2025
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW29
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW29
Author Image
Deke Mathews
November 21, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW21
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW21
Author Image
Deke Mathews
October 24, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 492
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 492
Author Image
Deke Mathews
July 11, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 486
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 486
Author Image
Deke Mathews
June 18, 2024