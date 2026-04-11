Miki Yamane News: Makes starting XI
Yamane (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Austin.
Yamane is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Austin after being cleared following a recent undisclosed issue. The right-back has been a regular starter this season, providing stability on the flank with his defensive work and ability to support the attack, recording six key passes, 14 tackles and seven interceptions in six MLS appearances this season.
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