Miki Yamane headshot

Miki Yamane News: Misses due to personal issues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Yamane (personal) wasn't an option for Wednesday's CONCACAF Champions Cup second leg matchup against Sporting San Miguelito, the club announced.

Yamane sat out Wednesday's CONCACAF Champions Cup second-leg clash against Sporting San Miguelito due to personal reasons and now finds himself questionable for Saturday's matchup with Charlotte. When fit and available, he's been the unquestioned first-choice option at right-back, locking down that flank week after week. If he's unable to go, the Galaxy will have to adjust on the fly, with Mauricio Cuevas lined up as the primary replacement should Yamane miss additional time.

