Miki Yamane headshot

Miki Yamane News: On Bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Yamane (hamstring) is on the bench for Sunday's clash with Portland.

Yamane was expected to be available for Sunday's game after recovering from the hamstring issue that kept him out of the last two league matches. He returned to training this week and was deemed fit enough to feature on the bench for that game. While he may not be ready to start, he could feature as a substitute later on.

