Miki Yamane News: Provides assist against Orlando

Yamane assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Orlando City SC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 27th minute.

Yamane recorded his second assist in as many starts since returning from injury. On Saturday, he set up Christian Ramirez's opening goal in the 14th minute and was heavily involved defensively, posting season highs with six tackles and eight clearances. He will look to contribute again against Salt Lake on Saturday.