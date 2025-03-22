Miki Yamane News: Records start, logs assist

Yamane assisted once to go with four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Minnesota United.

Before the Galaxy's latest game, their previous matchup's substitute options included Yamane. During it, he logged 26 minutes. The team's latest game clearly indicates they were enough for Yamane to be its primary right-back, his usual role. For 2025, he is officially in the assist category with his direct contribution to a Christian Ramirez goal.