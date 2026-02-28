Miki Yamane headshot

Miki Yamane News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Yamane (personal) has been included in the starting squad for Saturday's match against Charlotte.

Yamane is back after sitting out the midweek CONCACAF Champions Cup game due to a personal matter. He'll hope to remain a regular member of the Galaxy's back line going forward, relegating Mauricio Cuevas to a bench role. In that case, the Japanese should be able to record a few crosses and clearances in most contests.

Miki Yamane
Los Angeles Galaxy
