Miki Yamane News: Starting Saturday
Yamane (personal) has been included in the starting squad for Saturday's match against Charlotte.
Yamane is back after sitting out the midweek CONCACAF Champions Cup game due to a personal matter. He'll hope to remain a regular member of the Galaxy's back line going forward, relegating Mauricio Cuevas to a bench role. In that case, the Japanese should be able to record a few crosses and clearances in most contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miki Yamane See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 2: Emil Forsberg Primed for Better SeasonFebruary 27, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW29November 21, 2024
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW21October 24, 2024
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 492July 11, 2024
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 486June 18, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miki Yamane See More