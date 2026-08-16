Miki Yamane News: Transferred to Urawa Reds

Yamane completed a transfer to Urawa Red Diamonds from LA Galaxy, the club announced.

Yamane closes out his stint with the Galaxy with a goal and 16 assists across 99 appearances since joining in 2024, adding to a career that included 14 goals and 27 assists across 196 J1 League appearances with Shonan Bellmare and Kawasaki Frontale, where he earned three straight Best XI selections and helped the club win two league titles. The 32-year-old defender has also earned 16 caps for Japan, scoring twice, and represented the country at the 2022 World Cup. Yamane begins the next chapter of his career back in Japan's top flight.