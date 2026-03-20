Mikkel Damsgaard Injury: Appearing doubtful for Saturday

Damsgaard (knee) is doubtful for Saturday's match against Leeds United, according to manager Keith Andrews. "Dams was on grass today, which is obviously positive. We'll give him every chance to see how he is for tomorrow."

Damsgaard had to leave the field in Monday's draw with knee issues and is making strides for a return Saturday. However, the midfielder appears to be on the outside looking in, as he is yet to train with the group, a late call that appears to be doubtful for Sunday. He is a regular starter when fit, so if possible, the club will hope to have him in that spot. If he isn't deemed fit, the club will likely call Keane Lewis-Potter into the starting XI in his place.