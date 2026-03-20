Mikkel Damsgaard Injury: Appearing doubtful for Saturday
Damsgaard (knee) is doubtful for Saturday's match against Leeds United, according to manager Keith Andrews. "Dams was on grass today, which is obviously positive. We'll give him every chance to see how he is for tomorrow."
Damsgaard had to leave the field in Monday's draw with knee issues and is making strides for a return Saturday. However, the midfielder appears to be on the outside looking in, as he is yet to train with the group, a late call that appears to be doubtful for Sunday. He is a regular starter when fit, so if possible, the club will hope to have him in that spot. If he isn't deemed fit, the club will likely call Keane Lewis-Potter into the starting XI in his place.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikkel Damsgaard See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3011 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3014 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2918 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2918 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 2821 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikkel Damsgaard See More