Mikkel Damsgaard Injury: Exits with knee issue

Damsgaard was forced off in the 72nd minute of Monday's 2-2 draw against Wolves due to ongoing discomfort from the knee knock he initially suffered against Nottingham Forest in late January, according to coach Keith Andrews. "I think it's his knee. He picked up a knock a few weeks ago against Nottingham Forest."

Damsgaard is still managing the knee knock he picked up against Nottingham Forest on Jan. 25, an issue that limited him to four straight games off the bench before returning to the starting XI in the last four. The attacking midfielder is expected to be evaluated again in the coming days to rule out any deeper setback, but the fact he is still feeling the effects more than six weeks later suggests the coaching staff could take a more cautious approach moving forward. If he ends up missing time or shifting back into a reduced role, Mathias Jensen is in line to push higher up the pitch while Yehor Yarmolyuk takes over the deeper defensive responsibilities.