Mikkel Damsgaard headshot

Mikkel Damsgaard Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Damsgaard (knee) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Leeds United.

Damsgaard is ruled out for Saturday's match against Leeds United due to a knee injury he suffered Monday against Wolverhampton. The midfielder is making progress but not enough, with the staff opting not to take risks. The Danish international had started the last four matches, recording two goals and one assist, making his absence a significant blow for the club.

Mikkel Damsgaard
Brentford
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