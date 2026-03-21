Mikkel Damsgaard Injury: Ruled out Saturday
Damsgaard (knee) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Leeds United.
Damsgaard is ruled out for Saturday's match against Leeds United due to a knee injury he suffered Monday against Wolverhampton. The midfielder is making progress but not enough, with the staff opting not to take risks. The Danish international had started the last four matches, recording two goals and one assist, making his absence a significant blow for the club.
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