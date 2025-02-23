Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mikkel Damsgaard headshot

Mikkel Damsgaard News: Catalyst for attack in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Damsgaard assisted twice to go with nine crosses (four accurate) and three corners in Friday's 4-0 victory versus Leicester City.

Damsgaard delivered a team-high nine crosses (four accurate) and three corners Friday while creating three chances and supplying two assists as Brentford ran roughshod of Leicester City in a 4-0 victory. Subsequent to his attacking efforts, the midfielder added one tackle (one won) and one clearance to the team's clean sheet effort over his 72 minutes of play. Damsgaard has supplied three assists and created 14 chances over his last five appearances (five starts).

Mikkel Damsgaard
Brentford
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now