Mikkel Damsgaard News: Catalyst for attack in win

Damsgaard delivered a team-high nine crosses (four accurate) and three corners Friday while creating three chances and supplying two assists as Brentford ran roughshod of Leicester City in a 4-0 victory. Subsequent to his attacking efforts, the midfielder added one tackle (one won) and one clearance to the team's clean sheet effort over his 72 minutes of play. Damsgaard has supplied three assists and created 14 chances over his last five appearances (five starts).