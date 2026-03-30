Mikkel Damsgaard News: Clears knee scare with Denmark

Damsgaard (knee) has fully recovered from the knee injury that kept him out against Leeds United prior to the international break, scoring the opener and assisting the second goal in Thurday's 4-0 win over North Macedonia, Fodboldlandsholdene posted.

Damsgaard had looked like a real concern after being ruled out against Leeds United just days after picking up a knee knock against Wolves, but he answered every question in style on the international stage, scoring and assisting once against North Macedonia. The midfielder looks fully back to his best and should return to Brentford fit and firing with serious momentum heading into the final stretch of the season.