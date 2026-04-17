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Mikkel Damsgaard News: Fine after early sub

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Damsgaard is ready to start again after being subbed after 45 minutes against Everton, according to manager Keith Andrews. "Dams did well to actually play last week, he wasn't well at all, but he dug in and gave us 45 minutes. He'll come back in this week."

Damsgaard apparently wasn't 100 percent coming out of the international break, but he still managed to start, which is a good sign ahead of Saturday's Fulham match. Complete fitness is still a question, but after a full week of training, he figures to get at least 70 minutes and improve that number as the season winds down. Unfortunately for fantasy purposes, he hasn't taken a corner since January due to Mathias Jensen's monopoly role.

Mikkel Damsgaard
Brentford
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