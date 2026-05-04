Mikkel Damsgaard News: First season home goal

Damsgaard scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-0 victory versus West Ham United.

Damsgaard ended a long home scoring drought with a beautiful finish for his first goal on home turf in the league this season and his first since November last year, bringing his tally to four goals, his best scoring season with Brentford in four campaigns. Despite the dry spell in front of goal he has remained active, taking three shots and creating six chances across his last three games.