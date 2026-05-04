Mikkel Damsgaard headshot

Mikkel Damsgaard News: First season home goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 4, 2026 at 1:48am

Damsgaard scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-0 victory versus West Ham United.

Damsgaard ended a long home scoring drought with a beautiful finish for his first goal on home turf in the league this season and his first since November last year, bringing his tally to four goals, his best scoring season with Brentford in four campaigns. Despite the dry spell in front of goal he has remained active, taking three shots and creating six chances across his last three games.

Mikkel Damsgaard
Brentford
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikkel Damsgaard See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikkel Damsgaard See More
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, May 2
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, May 2
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
3 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
6 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
6 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
13 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
13 days ago