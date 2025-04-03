Mikkel Damsgaard News: Not starting due to illness

Damsgaard played 31 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 2-1 loss against Newcastle after picking up the flu before the game, coach Thomas Frank said in a press conference, per Sport Arena.

Damsgaard couldn't start the game on Wednesday due to not being at 100% after contracting the flu before the match. However, he still made an impact, registering one shot and creating three more chances, bringing his total to 54 chances created in 30 appearances this season. He is expected to return to the starting lineup on Sunday at home against Chelsea.