Mikkel Damsgaard News: Productive in Sunday's loss
Damsgaard recorded two shots (zero on goal), 12 crosses (five accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur.
Damsgaard and his side were shut out Sunday, but he still managed a very productive outing. He recorded a season-high 12 crosses and tied a season high with five accurate crosses. He also created four chances for the fifth time this season. Although his creative production remained very good, he failed to record a shot on target in his sixth straight match. On the defensive end he won five tackles and intercepted one pass in his full 90 minutes of action.
