Mikkel Damsgaard News: Scores first and winner in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Damsgaard scored two goals and assisted once from four shots and two chances created in Saturday's 4-3 victory versus Burnley.

Damsgaard scored the opening goal and the winner as Brentford won 4-3 over Burnley. This brought him up to three goals this season, and his assist for Igor Thiago brings him to four assists for the year. This was the attacking midfielder's first start in February, having been a sub in the last three games. He took four shots in the game, the most he has made in a game this season and also put two shots on target for the second time this year.

Mikkel Damsgaard
Brentford
