Mikkel Damsgaard headshot

Mikkel Damsgaard News: Three shots, no goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Damsgaard registered three shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Monday's 2-1 defeat versus Manchester United.

Damsgaard was unable to leave his mark on Monday's match, as he would record a decent three shots, but ultimately couldn't score. The midfielder has now gone six straight appearances without a goal or an assist, although he did three goal contributions in his last match on the scoresheet.

Mikkel Damsgaard
Brentford
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