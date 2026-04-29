Mikkel Damsgaard News: Three shots, no goal
Damsgaard registered three shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Monday's 2-1 defeat versus Manchester United.
Damsgaard was unable to leave his mark on Monday's match, as he would record a decent three shots, but ultimately couldn't score. The midfielder has now gone six straight appearances without a goal or an assist, although he did three goal contributions in his last match on the scoresheet.
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