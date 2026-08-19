Mikkel Desler Injury: Available for Seattle clash

Desler (Achilles) is back and available for selection for Wednesday's match against Seattle, according to the MLS Player Status Report.

Desler's return comes after he had been building up with parts of training in recent sessions while working back from an Achilles issue. His inclusion in the squad marks the final step in that recovery process after being viewed as a major doubt heading into the week. Desler is expected to be available for selection going forward now that he has cleared his fitness concerns.