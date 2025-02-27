Mikkel Desler Injury: Makes five clearances in win

Desler had one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 win over Sporting Kansas City. He was injured and subbed out in the 90th minute.

Desler led Austin in clearances to help them earn the clean sheet and the win at home. The right-back also received his first yellow card in the new campaign. He was subbed off in the 90th minute due to an undisclosed injury and is now questionable.