Mikkel Desler Injury: Out for opener

Desler is not available to face Minnesota United on Saturday due to a groin injury, the team reported Friday.

Desler will be unable to take part at least in the first game of the season, and his recovery timeline is currently unknown. The defender made 20 starts last season, contributing one goal and three assists in that span, so his absence is a blow to the squad on the right flank. Jon Gallagher could take on a major role until Desler is ready to return.