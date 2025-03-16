Mikkel Desler Injury: Set for 6-8 week absense

Desler (hamstring) is expected to miss the next 6-8 weeks with a hamstring injury, per head coach Nico Estevez.

Desler will be out for the time being following his hamstring injury against Colorado. He had been seeing regular starts prior to his injury, logging in six crosses (three accurate) and four tackles in three games. Jon Gallagher will likely take over his spot in the starting XI in his absence.