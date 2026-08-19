Mikkel Desler News: On bench midweek
Desler (Achilles) is among the substitutes for Wednesday's meeting against Seattle Sounders.
Desler had been inactive for almost three months due to his injury, and he'll likely make a gradual return to action before recovering a consistent role. The defender will challenge Joseph Rosales and Przemyslaw Placheta on the right flank but could operate in more of a defensive position depending on formation. Desler previously scored once while tallying 17 clearances and 10 tackles across nine league appearances in 2026.
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