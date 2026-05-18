Mikkel Desler News: Scores in Saturday's loss

Desler scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Sporting Kansas City.

Desler opened up the scoring Saturday with a strike in the 45th minute assisted by Guilherme Biro. It marked his first goal contribution of the season and it was just the second shot he's put on target this campaign. He also recorded three clearances, two blocked shots and one interception before he was subbed off in the 84th minute for CJ Fodrey.