Mikkel Kaufmann Injury: Doutbful against Leverkusen

Kaufmann (muscle) is a doubt for Saturday's clash against Leverkusen, according to coach Frank Schmidt. "He has a minor muscle issue."

Kaufmann is questionable for Saturday's clash against Leverkusen after picking up a minor muscle issue in training this week, with the forward likely headed for a game-time decision following the final session. That said, even if he ends up missing out, it shouldn't shake up the starting XI since he has mostly been a bench piece for Heidenheim throughout the campaign.