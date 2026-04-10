Mikkel Kaufmann headshot

Mikkel Kaufmann Injury: Out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Kaufmann (undisclosed) is out for Saturday's match against Union Berlin, according to manager Frank Schmidt. "Mikkel is definitely out."

Kaufmann was off early last contest and will remain out again, as the forward is dealing with an undisclosed injury. Luckily for the club, this is a minor loss, as he has not started since Jan. 13 and is mainly a rotational option. A return date is unknown, hopefully not missing much time.

Mikkel Kaufmann
FC Heidenheim
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