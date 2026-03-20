Mikkel Kaufmann headshot

Mikkel Kaufmann Injury: Ruled out against Leverkusen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2026 at 4:07am

Kaufmann (muscle) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Leverkusen, according to coach Frank Schmidt. "He has a minor muscle issue."

Kaufmann is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Leverkusen after picking up a minor muscle issue in training this week, with the forward likely headed for several weeks on the sidelines. That said, his absence shouldn't shake up the starting XI since he has mostly been a bench piece for Heidenheim throughout the campaign.

Mikkel Kaufmann
FC Heidenheim
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