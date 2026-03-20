Mikkel Kaufmann Injury: Ruled out against Leverkusen

Kaufmann (muscle) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Leverkusen, according to coach Frank Schmidt. "He has a minor muscle issue."

Kaufmann is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Leverkusen after picking up a minor muscle issue in training this week, with the forward likely headed for several weeks on the sidelines. That said, his absence shouldn't shake up the starting XI since he has mostly been a bench piece for Heidenheim throughout the campaign.