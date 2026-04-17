Mikkel Kaufmann headshot

Mikkel Kaufmann Injury: Sidelined for time being

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Kaufmann (undisclosed) remains unavailable for the time being and is still unable to train with the team due to a muscle injury, according to coach Frank Schmidt. "He is still unable to train with the team due to a muscle injury."

Kaufmann has now missed several consecutive matches and the club has yet to provide a return timeline, leaving his involvement in Heidenheim's final push for Bundesliga survival uncertain. The forward has mainly been a rotational option this season without a start since Jan. 13, so his continued absence has a limited impact on the starting lineup, but every available body counts for a club fighting against relegation in the final weeks of the campaign.

Mikkel Kaufmann
FC Heidenheim
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