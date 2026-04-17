Mikkel Kaufmann Injury: Sidelined for time being

Kaufmann (undisclosed) remains unavailable for the time being and is still unable to train with the team due to a muscle injury, according to coach Frank Schmidt. "He is still unable to train with the team due to a muscle injury."

Kaufmann has now missed several consecutive matches and the club has yet to provide a return timeline, leaving his involvement in Heidenheim's final push for Bundesliga survival uncertain. The forward has mainly been a rotational option this season without a start since Jan. 13, so his continued absence has a limited impact on the starting lineup, but every available body counts for a club fighting against relegation in the final weeks of the campaign.