Mikkel Kaufmann Injury: Subbed off injured

Kaufmann was forced off in the second half of Saturday's clash against Monchengladbach due to an apparent calf injury, according to Kicker.

Kaufmann was forced off in the 68th minute of Saturday's clash against Monchengladbach due to an apparent calf injury and was replaced by Benedikt Gimber. The Danish will undergo further tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue. If his absence is confirmed, the impact should be limited given his rotational role.