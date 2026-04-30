Mikkel Kaufmann News: Back in training, fit again

Kaufmann (calf) is back in training and cleared for play again, according to manager Frank Schmidt. "The rest have trained and are available."

Kaufmann has been battling his injury for around a month now, but is in the saddle for a return, as he was not on the injury report and has trained. He has not earned too much time this season, just totalling over 500 minutes of play, so expect him to see a lesser role from the bench. He will just be happy to end the season fit, earning one assist and one goal in 15 appearances (six starts) this season.