Milan Badelj Injury: Fit for Empoli game

Badelj (thigh) "has practiced with the team for the whole week and wouldn't have a problem if we decided to start him," coach Patrick Vieira announced.

Badelj is good to go after missing two games due to a thigh issue and will duel especially with Patrizio Masini to make the initial XI. He was managed after his previous injury. He has scored once and added four tackles, 10 clearances and two key passes in his last five displays (four starts).