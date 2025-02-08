Milan Badelj Injury: Forced off versus Torino
Badelj had one tackle (one won), three clearances and one interception in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Torino before subbing off due to a muscular injury at the 61st minute, Sky Italy reported.
Badelj was making his first since returning from a previous thigh injury and excelled defensively but couldn't finish the game due to a similar physical problem. He set for some tests. Patrizio Masini substituted for him and would likely resume starting if need be.
