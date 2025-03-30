Milan Djuric Injury: Available against Verona

Djuric (knee) "has resumed practicing with the team and will be with us Monday," coach Christian Chivu stated.

Djuric was previously thought to be lost for the season, but he didn't need to go under the knife and recovered more quickly than anticipated from a knee injury. He'll re-join Ange-Yoan Bonny and Mateo Pellegrino among the options for the no.9 role after sitting out five matches. He had started four matches in a row before getting hurt, posting four shots (zero on target) and drawing four fouls.