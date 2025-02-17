Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Milan Djuric headshot

Milan Djuric Injury: Might not return this season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 17, 2025 at 1:53am

Djuric (knee) "will likely be sidelined for the remainder of the season," coach Fabio Pecchia stated.

Djuric will avoid surgery for the time being but might run out of time to recover from a significant knee sprain. He has made three starts since the January switch. Ange-Yoan Bonny and Mateo Pellegrino will handle the position for the most part. The coach has also occasionally leaned on a false-nine.

Milan Djuric
Parma
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now