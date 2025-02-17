Milan Djuric Injury: Might not return this season

Djuric (knee) "will likely be sidelined for the remainder of the season," coach Fabio Pecchia stated.

Djuric will avoid surgery for the time being but might run out of time to recover from a significant knee sprain. He has made three starts since the January switch. Ange-Yoan Bonny and Mateo Pellegrino will handle the position for the most part. The coach has also occasionally leaned on a false-nine.