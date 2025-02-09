Milan Djuric Injury: Subs off against Cagliari

Djuric bowed out at the 31st minute of Sunday's contest versus Cagliari due to a possible ankle injury, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Djuric didn't record stats before being forced to leave after a big collision with an opponent. He seemed poised to be carted off but eventually managed to leave under his own power with the help of the medical staff. He's headed for some tests. Ange-Yoan Bonny substituted for him and would resume being the top option if he missed time.