Milan Djuric News: Dishes out helper versus Cremonese

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2026 at 9:58am

Djuric assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), three clearances and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Lecce.

Djuric relieved Jamie Vardy at halftime and made an immediate impact, teeing up Federico Bonazzoli with a strong flick-on. He also logged a new season high in chances created. He'll be in contention to start in the next few rounds. He has gotten the nod just once in the last six fixtures, totaling six shots (four on target), three key passes and one cross (zero accurate).

