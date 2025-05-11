Milan Djuric News: Scores versus Empoli

Djuric drew two fouls and scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target) and one clearance in 25 minutes in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Empoli.

Djuric relieved Mateo Pellegrino relatively early and hit the net with a nifty deflection on a set piece, benefiting from Devis Vasquez's indecision. It's his first goal since joining Parma, as he missed time with a knee injury, and fourth in the season. He could be a bigger part of the rotation down the stretch. He has logged one shot and two clearances in his last five cameos.