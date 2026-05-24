Milan Djuric News: Sent off in Como game

Djuric was expelled from the bench in Sunday's 4-1 loss to Como.

Djuric was red-carded for protesting too vehemently after a questionable penalty. He never found consistency this season despite switching sides in January, assisting once and tallying 15 shots (five on target), four chances created and 10 clearances in 23 displays (three starts) during his spells at Parma and Cremonese. His side will play in Serie B next season.