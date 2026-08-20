Milan Iloski News: Assist, disallowed goal in draw

Iloski assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and five chances created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus Inter Miami CF. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 87th minute.

Iloski was the most threatening player in the game and was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet, seeing one goal disallowed and missing a clear one on one opportunity. The forward did excel in creating chances for others, however, setting up five chances and picking up an assist. Iloski has created 21 chances over his last six games, with four or more created chances in four of them, though this marked his first assist in that span. He also managed six goals from 32 shots during the same stretch.