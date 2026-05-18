Milan Iloski News: Bags equalizer Saturday

Iloski scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Columbus Crew. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 26th minute.

Iloski scored the equalizing goal Saturday, a strike in the 70th minute assisted by Augustin Anello to secure just the seventh point of the season for Philadelphia. It marked his fourth goal of the season, two of which have come in the last two matches. He also recorded four shots and three crosses as he completed the full 90 minutes for the fifth time this season.