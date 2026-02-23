Milan Iloski News: Five shots in away loss

Iloski had five shots (two on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus D.C. United.

Iloski started the season with a five-shot game against D.C. United. He was unable to score, having scored 13 goals for his two clubs last season. He took five or more shots on four occasions last season, scoring six goals in these four matches. In all of these games, he had at least one goal involvement.