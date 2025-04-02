Milan Iloski News: Loaned to San Diego

Iloski has been loaned to San Diego from FC Nordsjaelland, according to his new club.

Iloski is heading to the States to join up with San Diego, departing Nordsjaelland until July 2025 due to the loan. He is coming off a season making 18 appearances with his former club, notching two goals in his time on the field. He will look to earn a decent role with the club, hoping to receive regular time and shape our a decent spot while on loan.