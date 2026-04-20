Milan Iloski News: Major volume in draw

Iloski had four shots (two on goal), 11 crosses (four accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus D.C. United.

Iloski took four shots and sent in 11 crosses, but still couldn't do enough to break the deadlock during Saturday's draw. The forward was desperate to earn all three points, but just couldn't get enough done going forward. It's a frustrating match for Iloski, but he will have the chance to get in the goals against some beatable teams in the coming weeks.