Milan Iloski News: Nets first half hat trick

Iloski scored three goals from seven shots (five on goal) while crossing eight times (four accurate) and creating four chances during Sunday's 6-4 loss to Miami.

Iloski opened the scoring in the 3rd minute before converting penalties in the 10th and first half stoppage time while leading Philadelphia in shots, crosses and chances created during the defeat. Iloski is red hot heading into the World Cup break as he's scored five goals, fired 18 shots, created six chances and crossed 19 times over his last three starts. It's a breakout season for the forward as he's just three goals away from his career high of 10 in a season.