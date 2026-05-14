Milan Iloski News: Scores one from seven shots in loss

Iloski scored one goal to go with seven shots (two on goal), eight crosses (five accurate) and eight corners in Wednesday's 4-3 defeat versus Orlando City SC.

Iloski scored his side's first goal as they would go on to lose 4-3. His goal brought the game back to 2-1 shortly after halftime. This was his third goal of the season, having scored another in the last five games. His seven shots are the most in any game this year, while this is the third time he has put two shots on target. He also created two chances in the game, his eighth time creating at least this number of chances.