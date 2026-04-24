Milan Iloski News: Scores opening goal

Iloski scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 3-3 draw against Toronto FC.

Iloski opened the scoring just before halftime, netting his second league goal of the season and his first away from home. The forward has started all nine games and has been active in attack throughout, registering 28 shots with only one appearance without an attempt, though just 10 of those shots came from inside the box. He has also created 13 chances across those games and this was the first time in five outings that he failed to register one.