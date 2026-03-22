Milan Iloski News: Strong offensive effort

Iloski scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Chicago Fire.

Iloski got a goal and tried to get the entire offense involved with his service but couldn't find a teammate for that equalizing goal. The forward will be the focal point of this offense again when the Union plays Charlotte but it's a tough matchup as the side has only given up six goals in five matches.