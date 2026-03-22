Milan Iloski headshot

Milan Iloski News: Strong offensive effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Iloski scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Chicago Fire.

Iloski got a goal and tried to get the entire offense involved with his service but couldn't find a teammate for that equalizing goal. The forward will be the focal point of this offense again when the Union plays Charlotte but it's a tough matchup as the side has only given up six goals in five matches.

Milan Iloski
Philadelphia Union
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