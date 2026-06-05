Milan Robin News: Midfield engine for Le Mans

Robin ends the season as one of Le Mans's most important midfield figures, contributing one goal and four assists across the campaign while establishing himself as the most valuable player in the squad from a transfer market perspective.

Robin brings technical quality, pressing intensity and the ability to break up play and drive forward from the base of midfield that has made him one of the most coveted players in Ligue 2 this season. Robin heads into Ligue 1 knowing his performances will attract attention from bigger clubs, and Le Mans will be hoping to hold onto their most marketable asset long enough to benefit from his quality in the top flight.